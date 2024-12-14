What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for AnaptysBio Q1 Earnings?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $15.59 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. This trade represents a 72.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $279,536.40. This trade represents a 55.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.