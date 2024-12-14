Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for HII Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $192.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

