Q4 Earnings Forecast for Birkenstock Issued By William Blair

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Birkenstock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price target on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC raised Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.
Birkenstock Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:BIRK opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,972,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Birkenstock by 61.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,230,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,098,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
