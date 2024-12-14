Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PCRX

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

