Zacks Research Has Negative View of Phillips 66 Q1 Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 25.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

