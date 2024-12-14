Brokers Set Expectations for BEAM FY2024 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will earn ($4.97) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,194. The trade was a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

