Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CBSH

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $311,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,244.50. This represents a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,816 shares of company stock worth $2,454,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

