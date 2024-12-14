Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates AUR FY2024 Earnings

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This trade represents a 90.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

