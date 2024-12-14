Analysts Issue Forecasts for GSK’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $52,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 99.35%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

