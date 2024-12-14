What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Chimerix Q4 Earnings?

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.95 on Friday. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

