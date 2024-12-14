Analysts Set Expectations for Las Vegas Sands Q1 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

