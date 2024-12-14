Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

VRT stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

