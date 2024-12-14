Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $117.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLTO. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

VLTO opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

