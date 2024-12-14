Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

WWW stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.89. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at $446,652.66. This represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $64,295,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 335,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

