Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.72.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.37. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $230.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 417.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,062,000 after purchasing an additional 437,613 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after purchasing an additional 709,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

