Voya Financial’s (VOYA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $83.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 592,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $13,013,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

