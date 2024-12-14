V2X (NYSE:VVX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get V2X alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVX

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 0.55. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V2X will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V2X news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in V2X by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 439,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of V2X by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 401,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth approximately $14,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.