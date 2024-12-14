BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,617.80. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 587,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 237,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 122,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

