UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
