UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UDR opened at $44.47 on Thursday. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.