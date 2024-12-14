Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

VF stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. VF has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in VF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 240,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

