Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.2 %

VIV opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 275,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 385,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 710,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $5,967,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.