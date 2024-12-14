West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded at UBS Group

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $390.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $350.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.84. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,931.20. The trade was a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.