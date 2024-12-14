Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YMM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

