StockNews.com Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Buy

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIT. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter worth $81,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

