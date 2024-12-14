Oppenheimer Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $176.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. XPO has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in XPO by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.