Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adeia traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 122325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.
