Everus (NYSE:ECG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $78.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Everus traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 267854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everus in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

