Head-To-Head Contrast: Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Tripadvisor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 1.26 -$14.73 million ($0.29) -7.72 Tripadvisor $1.79 billion 1.07 $10.00 million $0.23 59.87

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -14.08% -42.22% -28.14% Tripadvisor 1.98% 10.37% 3.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares PodcastOne and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PodcastOne has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PodcastOne and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tripadvisor 3 9 3 0 2.00

PodcastOne presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 112.05%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats PodcastOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

