NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.27 and traded as high as $45.14. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 44,161 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

