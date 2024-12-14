NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.27 and traded as high as $45.14. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 44,161 shares trading hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.