Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) vs. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Head to Head Comparison

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Kaltura shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Kaltura”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $150.69 million 1.98 -$41.46 million ($0.18) -21.50 Kaltura $175.17 million 1.92 -$46.37 million ($0.26) -8.65

Profitability

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaltura. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Expensify and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -11.81% -14.72% -8.89% Kaltura -20.71% -139.50% -20.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kaltura 1 0 1 0 2.00

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 26.79%. Kaltura has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Expensify.

Risk and Volatility

Expensify has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expensify beats Kaltura on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

