Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) PT at $31.63

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
