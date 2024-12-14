Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $315.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $274.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $486.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.