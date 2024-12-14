Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $287.37

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $276.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.64. Chubb has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

