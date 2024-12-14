Analysts Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target at $69.18

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.
IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.
IMCR opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $76.98.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
