Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $44.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

