NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $31.22. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NovoCure shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 128,065 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

