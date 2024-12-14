Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $44.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $36.45. 576,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,720,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,025.46. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,160. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,037. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

