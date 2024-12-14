HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $110.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

