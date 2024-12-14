Skyline Builders Group Holding Plans $6 Million IPO for Week of December 30th (SKBL)

Skyline Builders Group Holding (SKBL) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on the week of December 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Skyline Builders Group Holding generated $48.8 million in revenue and $930,000 in net income. Skyline Builders Group Holding has a market-cap of $120 million.

Dominari Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Revere Securities was co-manager.

Skyline Builders Group Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Through our subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering, we offer construction services for roads and drainage projects in Hong Kong. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Kin Chiu Engineering, our subsidiary, is an approved public works contractor. The company works mostly as a subcontractor. However, it is qualified to serve as a main contractor. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Dominari Securities is the book-runner with Revere Securities acting as the co-manager. Dominari and Revere replaced the original sole book-runner, Pacific Century Securities, according to Skyline Builders Group’s SEC filings.) “.

Skyline Builders Group Holding was founded in 2012 and has 236 employees. The company is located at Office A, 15/F, Tower A, Capital Tower, No. 38 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852-2811-9688 or on the web at http://kinchiueng.com/.

