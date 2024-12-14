RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $381.38, but opened at $443.97. RH shares last traded at $447.62, with a volume of 676,477 shares changing hands.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in RH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 262.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

