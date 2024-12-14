Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $602.00 to $543.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as low as $488.71 and last traded at $493.66. 570,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,078,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.24.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,611,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

