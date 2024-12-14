Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $32.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.63. 693,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,569,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Marathon Capitl upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 271,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

