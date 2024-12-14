Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 132,963 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 27,132 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.61 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.