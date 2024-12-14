Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 13,363 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 7,460 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 195.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 903,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -293.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.