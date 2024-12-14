Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 735659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 37,735 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $961,487.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,000.28. This represents a 37.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.