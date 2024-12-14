Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 41817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STNG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Tankers
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.