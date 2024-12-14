Traders Purchase Large Volume of MicroVision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,790 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,906 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MicroVision by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Price Performance

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

