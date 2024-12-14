SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 73,593 put options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 58,703 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

