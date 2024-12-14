Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 61,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 34,753 call options.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITX opened at $64.62 on Friday. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.