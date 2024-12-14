LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $390.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $334.38 and last traded at $333.37, with a volume of 11953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.53.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LPL Financial by 882.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

